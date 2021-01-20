Australian top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne has moved to number three in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. The star batsman has displaced Indian captain Virat Kohli on the tally after slamming his fifth ton in the recently-concluded Gabba Test. For India, senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has climbed to seventh spot. Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root has re-entered the top-five in the Batting Rankings.

Labuschagne Border-Gavaskar series: Labuschagne emerged as the leading run-scorer

Australian top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne slammed his fifth Test ton on Day 1 of the Gabba Test against India. His blistering knock provided Australia the required stability after David Warner and Marcus Harris departed in quick succession. With a 204-ball 108, he registered his third consecutive 50+ score in the series. Eventually, Labuschagne emerged as the leading run-scorer of the series (426).

Batting Labuschagne, Root advance in Batting Rankings

By doing so, Labuschagne has moved to number three with a career-best 878 rating points. The former is followed by Root at number five, who has advanced six places, overtaking the likes of Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara. Root has returned to the top-five with his highest rating points (738) in two years after notching up a historic double-century against Sri Lanka.

Pant Match-winner Rishabh Pant becomes the top-ranked wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 guided India to a miraculous victory at the Gabba against Australia. His match-winning knock helped India win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. As a result, Pant has attained a career-best 13th position to become the top-ranked wicket-keeper in the Batting Rankings. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his awe-inspiring innings on Day 5 as India chased down 328.

Twitter Post A look at the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen

The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting are out!



— ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

Bowling Josh Hazlewood secures the fourth spot

Following the Brisbane Test, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood leapfrogged New Zealand's Tim Southee to claim the fourth spot, having claimed six wickets in the match. Notably, debutant Mohammad Siraj jumped 32 places to 45th spot after taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings. England spinners Jack Leach (40th) and Dominic Bess (50th) also made notable progress after their five-fors in Galle.

Twitter Post Here are the ICC Test Bowling Rankings

After the conclusion of the first #SLvENG Test and the Gabba clash, bowlers sizzle in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings!



— ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

