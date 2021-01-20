Barcelona were stunned by Athletic Club 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday and the match saw Lionel Messi receive a red card towards the end of extra-time. Notably, it was the first time that Messi had ever been sent off while playing for the Spanish club. Messi has been handed a two-game ban and FC Barcelona will be appealing the suspension.

Messi was sent off towards the end of extra-time after lashing out at Athletic's Asier Villalibre and was subsequently handed his marching orders after a VAR check. The RFEF's Competition Committee made a decision on the length of Messi's suspension which is effective immediately. Messi will now sit out the Copa del Rey game against Thursday and Sunday's La Liga trip to Elche.

Messi could return against Athletic Club after his ban gets over. The two teams are set to meet for the third time this month at the Camp Nou in La Liga on January 31. Barca recently beat Bilbao 3-2, before losing the Spanish Super Cup.

Messi has smashed 11 La Liga goals in 17 games this season. He is leading the goals tally in the league. Notably, the Argentine has also provided two assists. He has accounted for the most shots this season in La Liga (74). Overall, he has scored 14 goals in all competitions from 22 games.

