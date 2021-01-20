Last updated on Jan 20, 2021, 11:40 am

India won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 with a historic victory over Australia in Brisbane. A match-winning knock by Rishabh Pant (89*) helped the tourists pull off a miraculous run-chase on Day 5 of the fourth and final Test. Interestingly, India claimed their first-ever Test victory at the Gabba after 1947. We take a look at Australia's famous streaks that have been ended by India.

Brisbane, 2021 India conquer Gabba with a historic win

Australia boast a terrific record at the Gabba in Tests. Prior to this Test, they had won five out of six Tests against India, having drawn one. On Tuesday, they lost their first overall Test at the Gabba in 32 years. Before this defeat, they last lost a Test on this venue in 1988 to the mighty West Indies.

Information An unbeaten streak of 31 consecutive Tests

Australia finally lost a Test at the Gabba after being unbeaten in 31 consecutive Tests (1989-2019). This remained the second-highest unbeaten streak for a team at a venue after Pakistan (34: National Stadium, 1955-2000). Team India broke the deadlock at the Gabba on Tuesday.

Perth, 2008 India seal a famous win at the WACA

On the same date 13 years ago, India recorded one of their most memorable Test victories. Under Anil Kumble, India brushed aside the daunting ghosts of 'Monkeygate' (Sydney), and scripted history at the WACA. With a 72-run victory, India became the first-ever Asian side to win a Test in Perth. Notably, India also ended Australia's streak of 16 consecutive Test wins.

Kolkata, 2001 A milestone Test for Team India

The 2001 Kolkata Test certainly changed the dynamics of Indian cricket. As the hosts were down and out after losing in Mumbai, Australia were all set to secure the series at the Eden Gardens. However, the Sourav Ganguly-led side had other plans. The historic Dravid-Laxman stand made India victorious despite the follow-on. Steve Waugh's Australia finally lost a Test after winning 16 consecutive games.

2016, Sydney Pandey's hundred helped India chase down 331