Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2': Plot, cast, and release date

The much-awaited sequel to the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore is almost here! Titled Happy Gilmore 2 , the film brings back Adam Sandler as the titular character. Netflix announced the project a year ago and teased fans with a video of Sandler humorously saying, "Shooter McGavin, this one's for you," before executing his character's signature heavy swing. The film is directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Trailer and streaming The plot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' The full trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 was released in May during Netflix's Tudum event. The sequel is set 30 years after the original film, with Happy returning to golf to fund his child's education. Sandler's real-life daughter, Sunny Sandler, will take on the role of Happy's kid, Vienna.

Cast details Christopher McDonald reprises Shooter McGavin's role Christopher McDonald reprises his role as Shooter McGavin. Julie Bowen also returns as Virginia Venit. New additions to the cast include Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny, as well as Nick Swardson, a longtime friend of Sandler's, who will play a 1950s golfer in the film.