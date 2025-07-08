The smart way Adam Sandler reinvented his Hollywood path

If anyone has successfully transitioned their career to the OTT era, it is Adam Sandler . The comedy star has adapted to the new trends and audience preferences with the rise of digital platforms. Not only has it made him reach a wider audience, but he has also been able to experiment with the kind of roles he has been doing, away from the silver screen.

New Horizons 'Uncut Gems' success on OTT platforms The film Uncut Gems was a turning point for Sandler's career in the realm of OTT. Released on Netflix, it proved his mettle in taking on serious roles and received critical acclaim. The movie's success also proved that audiences were hungry to see Sandler in different genres, extending his appeal beyond comedy.

Strategic partnership Multi-film deal with Netflix Sandler's multi-film deal with Netflix was a genius move that established his dominance in the OTT world. While he got the creative freedom to make whatever he wanted, Netflix was assured of regular content for viewers. The two made a great team and delivered some blockbuster films, which pushed Netflix's viewership numbers considerably.

Expanding range Diversifying roles beyond comedy Over the last few years, Sandler has widened his acting palette by taking on roles far removed from comedy. This smart move not only showcased his talent as an actor but also attracted a new set of fans. These fans have loved Sandler's ability to move from one character to another, one story to another, in a career-defining move.