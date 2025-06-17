Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Lily from 'Modern Family,' comes out as bisexual
What's the story
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, the actor who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett in Modern Family, has come out as bisexual.
The announcement was made on her Instagram account earlier this week.
In a video post, she lip-synced to an iconic scene from the sitcom where her character declares, "No, I'm not (Vietnamese), I'm gay, I'm gay!"
The original scene also featured her TV dad, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and her "step-grandmother," Sofia Vergara's Gloria.
Fan support
Anderson-Emmons celebrated Pride in the post
Anderson-Emmons wrote in the caption, "Happy Pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe."
Fans were quick to express their support in the comments section.
One fan wrote, "Omgggg Cam and Mitch would be so happy!" Another commented, "Like fathers like daughter," referring to Lily's dads, Mitchell (Ferguson) and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet).
Show's legacy
About 'Modern Family'
Modern Family, which ran from 2009 to 2020, won an impressive 22 Emmys, including five consecutive wins for Best Comedy Series.
The show was known for its diverse representation of families, including the portrayal of a same-sex couple, Mitchell and Cameron.
Their marriage is considered one of the most celebrated gay marriages on television in the 21st century.
Career transition
Anderson-Emmons joined 'Modern Family' when she was 4
Anderson-Emmons joined Modern Family in 2011 as Mitchell and Cameron's adopted daughter when she was just four years old. She stayed with the show until its end in 2020.
Recently, she celebrated her 18th birthday and is now pursuing a career in music under the name Frances Anderson.
She released her first single Telephones and Traffic on May 23 and will release her new song Don't Forget Me on June 27.