What's the story

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, the actor who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett in Modern Family, has come out as bisexual.

The announcement was made on her Instagram account earlier this week.

In a video post, she lip-synced to an iconic scene from the sitcom where her character declares, "No, I'm not (Vietnamese), I'm gay, I'm gay!"

The original scene also featured her TV dad, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and her "step-grandmother," Sofia Vergara's Gloria.