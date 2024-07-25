In short Simplifying... In short Actor Abhay Deol has expressed his views on fluid sexuality and masculinity, stating that he doesn't define his own sexuality and believes everyone has both masculine and feminine aspects within them.

Abhay Deol speaks about sexuality spectrum

'We're all they/them': Abhay Deol on fluid sexuality, masculinity

What's the story Actor Abhay Deol recently bared it all while discussing sexuality during an interview with The Dirty Magazine. Known for his celebrated roles in films like Dev.D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Deol is currently working on the upcoming film Bun Tikki, directed by non-binary, openly queer director Faraz Arif Ansari. When asked about his perception of sexuality, Deol responded, "As a spectrum. I refuse the Western way of identifying sexuality because it's so black and white."

Deol challenges traditional views on sexuality and identity

Deol further elaborated on his views, stating that he does not define his own sexuality. He said, "This might sound controversial but for me, it's not something that I think can be defined." "I have embraced all experiences in my life and I continue to do so. I don't know how to label that, I don't want to label that." "All of us have a masculine and feminine within us, so in my opinion, we are all they/them."

Deol redefines masculinity, embraces fluid roles

In the same interview, Deol also shared his perspective on masculinity. He described it as "the ability to make people feel safe and included." "As a man, I do feel like a protector and provider, maybe that's individual or it's conditioning but there is a sense of taking charge and leading." "Having said that I would happily give it up to a woman too if she wanted to take charge and lead, that's also part of my masculinity."

Deol also heaped praises on 'Bun Tikki'

Speaking about Bun Tikki, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Lin Laishram, the actor said, "Bun Tikki is one of my favorite scripts ever, among the top three scripts I've ever read in my career; it could be number one, even." "It is a nice blend of mainstream with alternative, which is how I would describe most of the films I've worked on." The film is produced by Manish Malhotra.