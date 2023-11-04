Here's when Abhay Deol-Zeenat Aman-Shabana Azmi's 'Bun Tikki' starts rolling

Here's when Abhay Deol-Zeenat Aman-Shabana Azmi's 'Bun Tikki' starts rolling

By Isha Sharma 04:22 pm Nov 04, 202304:22 pm

'Bun Tikki' to go on floors this month

Bun Tikki, headlined by Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, and Shabana Azmi, has been in the news for the past few months thanks to its cast and intriguing title. It will be helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Manish Malhotra, who has recently ventured into production with his banner Stage5 Production. On Saturday, Malhotra revealed Bun Tikki will go on floors this month.

The film will mark Aman's return to the silver screen in a full-fledged role after a long time. Last, she had a cameo appearance in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat in 2019, and before that, was seen in the 2017 drama Sallu Ki Shaadi. Moreover, Ansari is known for helming the short Sheer Qorma and being the chief assistant director of Stanley Ka Dabba, among others.

Talking about the film on Instagram, Malhotra wrote that he has been a fan of Aman and Azmi "from their movies to their songs to their clothes." "It gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate [Stage5 Production] for [Bun Tikki]," he said, adding it was a "sensitive film."

Earlier, Mid-Day spilled a few beans on the story. "Though Bun Tikki revolves around Abhay and his on-screen son, Shabana and Zeenat form the film's backbone," a source told Mid-Day. "When Faraz approached Zeenat, she loved the script. She always knew...if she made a comeback, it would be with a story that aligned with her ideas and beliefs. Bun Tikki was just that."

Ace celebrity designer Malhotra announced Stage5 Production in September this year and revealed that the production house will "nurture different artistic voices from all over." Apart from Bun Tikki, Stage5 Production is also behind two other projects: Radhika Apte's A Train from Chaprola as well as a biopic on Meena Kumari, tentatively starring Kriti Sanon and to be directed by Malhotra.

