Nov 04, 2023

Recently, the makers of Nani and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming Telugu film Hi Nanna dropped a promo of its third song titled Ammaadi. Now, the sweet romantic number has been released on YouTube. Along with the original Telugu song, its Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions are also out. The upcoming romantic drama is set to hit the theaters on December 7.

Why does this story matter?

Hi Nanna is a highly anticipated Telugu film, marking the first collaboration between Nani and Thakur. It is also the second project for Thakur in the Telugu film industry after she made her debut in 2022 with Sita Ramam. The 30th movie of Nani's career will also reportedly feature Jayaram and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles, along with a cameo appearance by Shruti Haasan.

Glimpse into Nani-Thakur's adorable romance

The four-minute song begins with Thakur's character dedicating the number to her husband (Nani) on their third wedding anniversary. Draped in a maroon saree, she begins to sing while playing a guitar. The lyrical video gives the audience glimpses of the chemistry between the lead actors. Composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the Telugu song was written by Krishna Kanth.

Other versions of 'Ammaadi' also released

The Hindi version of the Telugu song has been released titled Pyara Laage. While Kaala Bhairava and Shakthisree Gopalan have sung the Telugu version, the Hindi vocals are backed by Gopalan and Wahab. Lyricist Kausar Munir has replaced Kanth in Hindi. Meanwhile, the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Ammaadi have been titled Maiyal, Andhaaju, and Melle Ishtam, respectively.

All about 'Hi Nanna'

Hi Nanna marks the directorial debut of Shouryuv, with Nani and Thakur essaying the roles of a married couple. Originally shot in the Telugu language, the film will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The Hindi version is titled Hi Papa. Reportedly, it was initially scheduled for a December 21 release but has now been advanced to December 7.