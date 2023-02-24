Entertainment

Happy birthday Nani: A look at his 5 best performances

Happy birthday Nani: A look at his 5 best performances

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 24, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Tollywood actor Nani has turned 39 years old on Friday, February 24

Actor-producer Nani has a huge fan following among the masses. After his debut in 2009 with Ashta Chamma, he went on to act in many films along with several big names from Tollywood. On the special occasion of his 39th birthday (Friday, February 24), let us take a look at some of the best performances of the actor.

'Jersey' (2019)

The Telugu language sports drama Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is one of the best films of Nani's career. The movie revolved around a cricketer in his 30s who returns to the game to re-live his dream for his son. A Hindi remake of the film was released in 2022, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy' (2015)

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is a film written and directed by Maruthi Dasari. The romantic comedy features Nani along with Lavanya Tripathi and Murali Sharma. It's a story of a young scientist, Lucky, who is trying to convince his girlfriend's parents of their marriage. However, the parents of the girl are unaware of the fact that Lucky is suffering from amnesia.

'Gentleman' (2016)

Starring Nani, Vennela Kishore, and Surabhi, Gentleman is a 2016 film directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The film is about two women on a flight who talk about their respective love stories to each other only to realize that their partners are much similar. Gentleman, which was also co-written by Indraganti, went on to become a blockbuster movie for the actor.

'Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gaadha' (2016)

Another romantic comedy starring Nani as the lead character, Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gaadha, is a must-watch Telugu movie of the actor which was released in the year 2016. Also featuring actors Mehreen Pirzada and Sharma, the Hanumantha Rao Raghavapudi-directed movie went on to bag at least four nominations and one film award during the year it was released.

'Eega' (2012)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the 2012 film Eega saw actors Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kichcha Sudeep as the leading characters. The title's plot is about a murdered man who is reincarnated as a housefly and seeks revenge on the person who killed him. The film was later dubbed in Hindi language and was released as Makkhi.