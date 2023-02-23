Entertainment

Why are fans fighting over Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan online

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 23, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Twitter users debate over who's the better dancer between Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor's fans are going gaga over his dance moves in the latest buoyant, upbeat song Show Me The Thumka from his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Apparently, a fan got so amazed by Kapoor's performance that they declared him the "best dancer" in the industry after Madhuri Dixit on Twitter, which kicked off an interesting debate about Kapoor's dancing skills.

Is Kapoor the best dancer after Madhuri Dixit?

It all started when a fan shared a clip from the new song, with the caption, "best dancer after Madhuri Dixit," which instantly caught the attention of the netizens. While some agreed with the Twitter user, many named actors like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Govinda, and Varun Dhawan as better dancers than Kapoor. The tweet has a staggering 971K views, while 826 quoted tweets.

he's the best dancer after madhuri dixit in my book idc idc pic.twitter.com/AsMMDMbnan — le gris (@gyllenveer) February 21, 2023

'Yes Ranbir Kapoor is a good dancer but...'

Twitter on Wednesday was divided into two teams - Team Kapoor and Team Roshan. While Team Kapoor came in support to declare him the best dancer, the opposition team members were in total denial. One user commented that Kapoor's dance moves were "quite repetitive and unoriginal." Meanwhile, a fan of Roshan said, "Yes Ranbir Kapoor is a good dancer but OG (original) is Hrithik."

'Roshan would do well on 'Dance India Dance'

Roshan's fans got offended when the user who started the whole debate tweeted that they think Roshan would do better on Dance India Dance. He said, "His over-articulated posturing and 'look mommy I can break my body in 10 different ways' try-hard enthusiasm often comes at the cost of ease and economy of movement." "I'm sure he will do well on Dance India Dance."

After this, Kapoor-Roshan should do a dance-based film together!

We are just saying! Notably, both actors have quite different styles of dancing. Roshan dances with unbridled effortlessness and has shown his dancing prowess with numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, It's Magic, and Bang Bang. Whereas, Kapoor is more of an expressive dancer and he had us gaping at his music videos such as Dilliwaali Girlfriend, Galti Se Mistake, and Tai Tai Phish.