Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan once again spotted with rumored girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan once again spotted with rumored girlfriend Saba Azad

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 05, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad set to make their relationship official?

Ever since Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was spotted walking hand-in-hand with actor Saba Azad after a dinner in Mumbai last week, rumors about the pair's relationship have scorched the trends. Adding fuel to the speculations, Roshan and Azad were once again pictured by celebrity photographers at an eatery on Friday night. Here's all we know about the duo's relationship.

Spotting They were seen holding hands this time too

Coming to the recent most bit, the rumored couple was seen dining out at a restaurant in Mumbai in casual wear. The War actor went with a plaid shirt over a white tee and off-white trousers, donning a navy cap. Azad let her hair loose, wearing a yellow ochre full sleeve top over blue jeans. They were again seen holding hands this time.

Professional Azad, niece of theater legend Safdar Hashmi, is actor-musician

While we wait for them to make their relationship official, let's brief you on Azad. The 32-year-old is the niece of Safdar Hashmi, an influential figure in the Indian theater circle. A prolific theater artist, Azad is also half of the Mumbai-based electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink. She has sung tracks for films like Dhoom 3, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shaandaar, Karwaan, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Films 'Rocket Boys' star debuted in Bollywood in 2008

Coming to Azad's portfolio of films and shows, the actor debuted in Bollywood with 2008's Dil Kabaddi, alongside Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, and Konkona Sensharma. Thereafter, she starred in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011), Ladies Room (2016), and the Netflix anthology series Feels Like Ishq (2021). Most recently, she was seen in the SonyLIV series, Rocket Boys.

As per reports, Azad was in a live-in relationship with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's son, Imaad, for seven years. Apparently, they broke up in 2020, although both Imaad and Azad have refused to comment on it. On the other hand, the 48-year-old Krrish star was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan for 14 years. They have two sons together: Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Information Meanwhile, Roshan has 'Vikram Vedha', 'Fighter' in his kitty

Workwise, Roshan has several major films in the pipeline. On his birthday last month, makers had revealed his look in Vikram Vedha, which hits theaters in September 2022. Moreover, he has the highly-anticipated aerial action venture, Fighter, in production that is eyeing a 2023 release.