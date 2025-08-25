Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to get Ramayan-themed wax museum soon

A grand wax museum is set to be inaugurated at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya during Deepotsav 2025, which will be celebrated from October 28 to 31. The museum, located on the Parikrama Path, covers around 10,000 square feet and will feature nearly 50 lifelike statues of characters from the Ramayana. The project has so far seen an investment of nearly ₹7.5 crore.

Character showcase Statues being crafted with intricate expressions, authentic costumes The wax museum will include statues of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, Lord Hanuman, Sugriv, and Jatayu, among others. Each statue is being crafted with intricate expressions and authentic costumes to make them appear lifelike. The project is being executed by a Maharashtra-based organization in collaboration with experts from Kerala.

Epic reenactments Museum will also recreate iconic episodes from the Ramayana The museum will also recreate some of the most iconic episodes from the Ramayana. These include the battle between Ram and Ravan, Sita's abduction, Hanuman's journey to Lanka, and the construction of Ram Setu. Audio-visual effects and interactive displays are being added to make these experiences more engaging for visitors, especially children.

Cultural enhancement Part of larger effort to make Ayodhya a global destination The wax museum is part of a larger effort by the Yogi Adityanath government to make Ayodhya a global tourist and cultural destination. Other projects under this initiative include road widening, beautification of Saryu ghats, and heritage infrastructure upgrades. Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar said the museum will "give a new dimension to Ayodhya's cultural heritage."