Ranbir-Alia-Vicky's 'Love and War' to feature IAF's last MiG-21s

MiG-21s will retire on September 26

The MiG-21s will officially retire on September 26 in Chandigarh after nearly six decades of service.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the last sorties, while IAF officers reflected on how these jets shaped history—from daring missions like the 1971 Dhaka operation to inspiring generations of pilots.

With new aircraft like Tejas and Rafale taking over, the MiG-21 bows out with plenty of respect and nostalgia.