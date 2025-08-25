Next Article
Ranbir-Alia-Vicky's 'Love and War' to feature IAF's last MiG-21s
The Indian Air Force's legendary MiG-21 jets just had their final flights at Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner on August 18 and 19.
The timing was pretty special—Bollywood's Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, was filming scenes with the iconic planes right on the tarmac.
MiG-21s will retire on September 26
The MiG-21s will officially retire on September 26 in Chandigarh after nearly six decades of service.
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the last sorties, while IAF officers reflected on how these jets shaped history—from daring missions like the 1971 Dhaka operation to inspiring generations of pilots.
With new aircraft like Tejas and Rafale taking over, the MiG-21 bows out with plenty of respect and nostalgia.