Next Article
Mob led by BJP leaders chop woman's hair over affair
In Tripura's Gomati district, a woman named Purnima Das was attacked by a mob who cut her hair in public after accusing her of an extramarital affair.
The incident happened in Udaipur's Bhangarpar area and was allegedly led by local BJP leaders Nitai Dutta and Seema Begum, who reportedly mocked Das during the assault.
No action against accused mob or political leaders
While Das's husband and in-laws stood by, onlookers filmed instead of helping.
Villagers later said the attack was meant to "teach her a lesson."
The video quickly sparked outrage online.
So far, police have only registered a case against Das's relatives—no arrests have been made against the accused mob or political leaders.
Civil society groups are calling this "medieval barbarity" and demanding real action.