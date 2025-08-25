After attack on her, Rekha Gupta gets Z+ security cover
After an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public meeting this August, her security has been bumped up to Z+ level.
The Union Home Ministry first assigned the CRPF for her protection, but later the arrangement was withdrawn and Delhi Police took over her protection, who have now deployed over 40 personnel to keep her safe.
Security upgraded to Z+ level
Gupta's new two-layer security setup means armed bodyguards stay close while another team manages crowds and checks visitors—important since she often meets the public and faces ongoing threats.
Her office called the August 20 attack a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her."
The main accused and an accomplice have been arrested, but investigations are still ongoing as police question more people linked to the case.