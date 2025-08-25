After attack on her, Rekha Gupta gets Z+ security cover India Aug 25, 2025

After an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public meeting this August, her security has been bumped up to Z+ level.

The Union Home Ministry first assigned the CRPF for her protection, but later the arrangement was withdrawn and Delhi Police took over her protection, who have now deployed over 40 personnel to keep her safe.