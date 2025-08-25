Next Article
Tamil Nadu youth killed over inter-caste relationship: What we know
Kavin Selvaganesh, a 23-year-old software engineer from Tamil Nadu, was killed on July 27, 2024, in Tirunelveli—allegedly by his girlfriend Subashini's brother Surjith—because of their inter-caste relationship.
The attack has sparked outrage across the state and renewed calls for action against caste-based violence.
Police action, investigation underway
Police have arrested Surjith and his father Saravanan (a serving Sub-Inspector); Saravanan's wife, also a police officer, has been suspended.
Kavin's family refused to accept his body until both parents of the accused were held.
The CBCID is now investigating the case as activists demand stronger laws to protect inter-caste couples and address deep-rooted caste and gender violence in Tamil Nadu.