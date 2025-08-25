Tamil Nadu youth killed over inter-caste relationship: What we know

Police action, investigation underway

Police have arrested Surjith and his father Saravanan (a serving Sub-Inspector); Saravanan's wife, also a police officer, has been suspended.

Kavin's family refused to accept his body until both parents of the accused were held.

The CBCID is now investigating the case as activists demand stronger laws to protect inter-caste couples and address deep-rooted caste and gender violence in Tamil Nadu.