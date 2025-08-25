Uri: Army foils infiltration attempt from Pakistan

Earlier that day, nearly half a dozen high-flying drones from Pakistan were seen over army posts in Poonch district. This triggered immediate searches by Indian forces, highlighting the heightened vigilance along the borders.

Infiltration bid comes after deadly attack in Pahalgam

This latest infiltration bid comes just months after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, where 26 Indian tourists lost their lives.

That attack heightened India-Pakistan tensions, leading to increased military activity and search operations and frequent ceasefire violations along the LoC.

For young people following current events, it's a reminder of how quickly things can escalate—and why border security is always in focus here.