Delhi HC sets aside order directing disclosure of Modi's degree 

The Delhi High Court has set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) order that directed Delhi University to disclose information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's degree. Justice Sachin Datta pronounced the verdict, allowing appeals filed by the university against a 2017 CIC order. The case dates back to an RTI application seeking records of students who passed the BA Political Science course in 1978 from DU, when PM Modi is said to have graduated.

Initial appeal RTI application sought details of all BA degrees awarded The RTI application was filed by Neeraj Sharma, who sought details of all BA degrees awarded by DU in 1978. The university had refused to disclose this information, citing privacy concerns and lack of public interest. In December 2016, Sharma appealed to the CIC against this decision. Information Commissioner Prof M Acharyulu then ordered DU to make public the register of students who passed the BA program in 1978.

Legal proceedings DU challenged CIC's order in Delhi High Court On January 23, 2017, DU challenged the CIC's order in the Delhi High Court. The court stayed the CIC's decision after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's arguments against its implementation. SG Mehta argued that the "right to know is not an untrammeled right" and emphasized that personal information cannot be sought under the RTI Act. He also contended that using RTI for such requests could intimidate officers performing their duties.