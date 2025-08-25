SC collegium recommends elevation of 2 high court judges
The Supreme Court collegium has recommended promoting Justice Alok Aradhe (Bombay High Court) and Justice Vipul M Pancholi (Patna High Court) to the top court.
With these appointments, the Supreme Court will be back at its full capacity of 34 judges—helping keep things running smoothly at the highest level.
These elevations are important for maintaining the Supreme Court's capacity
These elevations are important for maintaining the Supreme Court's capacity.
Justice Pancholi is expected to become Chief Justice of India for about 16 months after May 2031, following the retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Both bring decades of experience to their new roles
Justice Aradhe has served across several high courts, most recently leading Bombay High Court after stints in Telangana and Karnataka.
Justice Pancholi started his legal journey in Gujarat back in 1991, worked as a government pleader and prosecutor, became a judge in 2014, and took over as Patna High Court Chief Justice just this July.
Both bring decades of experience to their new roles.