SC collegium recommends elevation of 2 high court judges

These elevations are important for maintaining the Supreme Court's capacity. Justice Pancholi is expected to become Chief Justice of India for about 16 months after May 2031, following the retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Justice Aradhe has served across several high courts, most recently leading Bombay High Court after stints in Telangana and Karnataka.

Justice Pancholi started his legal journey in Gujarat back in 1991, worked as a government pleader and prosecutor, became a judge in 2014, and took over as Patna High Court Chief Justice just this July.

Both bring decades of experience to their new roles.