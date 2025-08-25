Next Article
'I won't be able to come today': Corporate lingo at home
A LinkedIn post by Simrann M Bhambhani is making the rounds for all the right reasons. She shared a WhatsApp message from her house help, written in a surprisingly formal, corporate style: "I won't be able to come today because I have got hurt in leg and it's swollen and I'm not able to walk."
The post perfectly captures how Bengaluru's work culture can seep into everyday life—even at home.
The post inspired a flood of similar stories
Turns out, the message was actually typed by her house help's 10-year-old daughter, who picked up that polished tone from her surroundings.
The post quickly racked up thousands of views and sparked over 150 comments, with people across India sharing their own funny and relatable stories about how corporate lingo is everywhere now.