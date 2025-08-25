'I won't be able to come today': Corporate lingo at home India Aug 25, 2025

A LinkedIn post by Simrann M Bhambhani is making the rounds for all the right reasons. She shared a WhatsApp message from her house help, written in a surprisingly formal, corporate style: "I won't be able to come today because I have got hurt in leg and it's swollen and I'm not able to walk."

The post perfectly captures how Bengaluru's work culture can seep into everyday life—even at home.