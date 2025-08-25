Next Article
More heavy rain expected in parts of India
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, or Gujarat—the IMD expects more heavy rain as the monsoon picks up.
These states (plus Rajasthan and Maharashtra) have already seen a lot of rain over the past week and a half.
Rainfall is likely to ease off in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan after Tuesday.
Rainfall warnings issued for several areas
The monsoon is being powered by two main systems: one over the Bay of Bengal near Odisha and another south of Haryana.
Thanks to these, IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several areas through Tuesday.
Later this week, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal are also set for downpours.
Despite some local deficits, India's overall rainfall since June 1 is actually 4% above normal.