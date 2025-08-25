More heavy rain expected in parts of India

Rainfall warnings issued for several areas

The monsoon is being powered by two main systems: one over the Bay of Bengal near Odisha and another south of Haryana.

Thanks to these, IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several areas through Tuesday.

Later this week, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal are also set for downpours.

Despite some local deficits, India's overall rainfall since June 1 is actually 4% above normal.