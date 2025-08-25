Next Article
Jalpaiguri: 3 tea garden workers killed in pick-up van accident
A pick-up van carrying tea garden workers in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district overturned on Monday, leaving three people dead.
The victims—Monisha Majhi (25), Monisha Khalko (18), and Sundar Majhi (33)—were on their way from Kherkata to Gathia when the accident happened at Upper Gathia in Nagarkata block.
More than a dozen others were injured and taken to Mal Super Speciality Hospital, with at least two in critical condition and moved to the CCU.