Kerala Police charge Swapna, BJP's P C George in conspiracy
Kerala Police have charged Swapna Suresh and BJP leader P C George with allegedly plotting to incite violence by making serious claims against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan back in 2022.
The case started after MLA K T Jaleel filed a complaint when Suresh linked the CM to the 2020 gold smuggling scandal.
Investigation was handed to Crime Branch
The investigation kicked off in June 2022 and was later handed to the Crime Branch.
Both Suresh and George were questioned several times, while police gathered digital evidence and took statements from Jaleel.
Investigators say Jaleel alleged that George was part of the conspiracy behind Swapna's allegations against the Chief Minister.