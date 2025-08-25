Illegal crossings from India to Bangladesh nearly double this year
Illegal crossings from India to Bangladesh have nearly doubled this year, with 3,536 people entering by mid-2025 compared to just 1,049 in all of 2024.
This jump comes as police crack down on unauthorized migrants in states like Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Assam.
Cases like Sunali Khatun's—whose family claims she was pushed into Bangladesh and arrested there after being detained in Delhi—show how complex and personal these border issues can get.
BSF has apprehended 1372 infiltrators from Bangladesh
The Border Security Force (BSF) has caught 1,372 infiltrators from Bangladesh so far in 2025—a drop from last year but still a big concern.
Injuries among BSF personnel are down this year compared to previous years, though risks at the border remain significant.
With a major India-Bangladesh border conference happening August 25-28 in Dhaka, both countries are looking for better ways to manage migration and keep their borders safer for everyone.