Illegal crossings from India to Bangladesh nearly double this year India Aug 25, 2025

Illegal crossings from India to Bangladesh have nearly doubled this year, with 3,536 people entering by mid-2025 compared to just 1,049 in all of 2024.

This jump comes as police crack down on unauthorized migrants in states like Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Assam.

Cases like Sunali Khatun's—whose family claims she was pushed into Bangladesh and arrested there after being detained in Delhi—show how complex and personal these border issues can get.