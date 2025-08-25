Next Article
Delhi: Man strangles woman over money dispute, arrested
A 35-year-old tailor named Saleem has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly strangling a woman he knew, following a disagreement about money.
The woman went missing on August 21, and police tracked her last movements using CCTV footage.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh, Saleem owed the victim money.
Saleem tried to dispose of the body
CCTV showed both entering a building together on August 21, but only Saleem left—carrying something hidden.
Two days later, police discovered the woman's body in a Dabri drain.
Saleem reportedly tried to dispose of it quietly but ran off when people noticed him.
After an extensive search, police caught him; investigations are still ongoing to see if anyone else was involved.