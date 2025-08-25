Next Article
Ex-SC judge Katju apologizes over 'wink' comment about women lawyers
Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has apologized after making a controversial Facebook post claiming women lawyers who "winked" at him got favorable court orders.
The post, which he later deleted, quickly drew strong backlash from the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association (SCWLA), who called it sexist and harmful to the profession.
Remarks shake trust in justice system: SCWLA
Reacting to the criticism, Katju clarified on Facebook and X that his comments were meant as a joke and said he was sorry if anyone felt hurt.
The SCWLA stressed that remarks like these undermine respect for women in law and shake trust in the justice system—especially coming from someone who once held such a high position.