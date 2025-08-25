Next Article
Haryana: 4 elderly pilgrims on way to gurdwara killed
On Monday morning near Kaithal, Haryana, a serious road accident took the lives of four elderly pilgrims from Bathinda, Punjab.
Their pick-up vehicle collided with a Haryana Roadways bus around 8am on National Highway-152.
The victims—Narender Singh, Hakikat Singh, Kaku Singh, and Makhan Singh—were all in their early 60s and headed to a gurdwara for a religious gathering.
Bus driver absconds; investigation underway
Four of the seven passengers in the pick-up died at the scene, while three others were injured and taken to hospitals in Kaithal and Chandigarh for treatment.
The bus driver fled after the crash, prompting a police search as authorities continue investigating what led to this tragic incident.