SSC exam re-test protest turns violent; over 40 detained
Over a thousand SSC aspirants gathered at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, protesting technical glitches and sudden exam cancelations that left many frustrated.
This follows a similar protest at Jantar Mantar earlier this month and late last month.
Things got tense, with over 40 protesters detained as calls for fair exams grew louder.
Re-exam on August 29 for affected students
The Selection Post Phase-13 exams (held July-August 2024) saw widespread tech failures, affecting nearly five lakh candidates.
Many blamed the new exam partner, Eduquity Career Technologies, for the mess.
The government has now promised a re-exam on August 29 for about 59,500 impacted students and introduced a refund policy for answer key challenges.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured students their concerns are being heard, while SSC's chairman admitted mistakes and pledged to fix things going forward.