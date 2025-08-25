SSC exam re-test protest turns violent; over 40 detained

Re-exam on August 29 for affected students

The Selection Post Phase-13 exams (held July-August 2024) saw widespread tech failures, affecting nearly five lakh candidates.

Many blamed the new exam partner, Eduquity Career Technologies, for the mess.

The government has now promised a re-exam on August 29 for about 59,500 impacted students and introduced a refund policy for answer key challenges.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured students their concerns are being heard, while SSC's chairman admitted mistakes and pledged to fix things going forward.