Vande Bharat to connect Meerut, Lucknow with Varanasi India Aug 25, 2025

Indian Railways is rolling out the Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express on August 27, 2025—and it's going all the way to Varanasi.

This is the first direct, high-speed train between Meerut and Varanasi, also connecting Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow Charbagh, and Ayodhya Dham Junction.

It's a big step for smoother trips between some of Uttar Pradesh's busiest cities.