Vande Bharat to connect Meerut, Lucknow with Varanasi
Indian Railways is rolling out the Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express on August 27, 2025—and it's going all the way to Varanasi.
This is the first direct, high-speed train between Meerut and Varanasi, also connecting Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow Charbagh, and Ayodhya Dham Junction.
It's a big step for smoother trips between some of Uttar Pradesh's busiest cities.
Train timings and ticket prices
The train leaves Meerut at 6:35am and gets you to Varanasi by 6:25pm—so under 12 hours with stops at key stations.
On the way back, it departs Varanasi at 9:10am and reaches Meerut by 9:05pm.
Tickets start at ₹1,915 for AC Chair Car; Executive Chair Car seats are ₹3,525.
A game-changer for UP's rail network
This new link isn't just about speed—it means easier travel for students heading to college, families visiting holy sites like Ayodhya or Varanasi, and anyone doing business across these cities.
Plus, it promises a better rail experience for everyone traveling in UP.