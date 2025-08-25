India, Fiji sign 7 new agreements for better ties

MoUs focus on healthcare, skill development, and student exchanges

These agreements mean India will help build a 100-bed super-specialty hospital in Fiji's capital and supply affordable medicines through its Janaushadhi Scheme (thanks to an MoU signed in May 2025, with the supply agreement signed during the August visit).

There's also a focus on better product standards, digital skills training for young people, and easier movement for students and professionals between both countries.

It's a big step for stronger India-Pacific ties—and more opportunities for youth on both sides.