Rajasthan floods: 6 dead, IMD issues orange alert for several
Rajasthan is struggling with intense floods after relentless monsoon rains left six people dead in the last 24 hours.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, and Pratapgarh as water levels keep rising.
Dausa district saw a massive 29cm of rain by 8:30am Sunday (August 24).
Rescue teams from NDRF and SDRF are on the ground working to help those affected.
Schools closed, villages submerged
The flooding has led to heartbreaking incidents—four children drowned in Udaipur's Dabok area, and four individuals, including two government school teachers, were swept away at a flooded bridge in Jhalawar.
Historic Amer Fort in Jaipur suffered damage, and villages near Surwal Dam were submerged when it overflowed.
Daily life is on pause: homes are waterlogged, schools up to Class 12 are closed for safety, and more heavy rain is expected till Tuesday.
If you're in Rajasthan right now, it's safest to stay indoors and avoid flooded areas while rescue efforts continue.