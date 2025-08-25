Rajasthan floods: 6 dead, IMD issues orange alert for several

Schools closed, villages submerged

The flooding has led to heartbreaking incidents—four children drowned in Udaipur's Dabok area, and four individuals, including two government school teachers, were swept away at a flooded bridge in Jhalawar.

Historic Amer Fort in Jaipur suffered damage, and villages near Surwal Dam were submerged when it overflowed.

Daily life is on pause: homes are waterlogged, schools up to Class 12 are closed for safety, and more heavy rain is expected till Tuesday.

If you're in Rajasthan right now, it's safest to stay indoors and avoid flooded areas while rescue efforts continue.