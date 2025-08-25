Hiding major life facts on dating profile? Court calls it fraud
The Delhi High Court just ruled that if you hide big things—like a previous marriage or kids—from your partner, your marriage can actually be called off.
This came up after a husband claimed on his Shaadi.com profile that he was "never married," but had secretly been married before, had a child, and misrepresented his income.
The court said this kind of secrecy breaks the trust needed for real consent under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Why honesty is the best policy (especially on dating sites)
If you're using dating or matrimonial sites, honesty isn't just good manners—it's legally important.
The judges made it clear: hiding major facts about your life is considered fraud and can get your marriage annulled by the courts.
It's a reminder that transparency matters, not just for relationships but also to keep things legit under Indian law.
So if you're thinking about tying the knot, being upfront could save everyone a lot of trouble later!