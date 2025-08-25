Hiding major life facts on dating profile? Court calls it fraud India Aug 25, 2025

The Delhi High Court just ruled that if you hide big things—like a previous marriage or kids—from your partner, your marriage can actually be called off.

This came up after a husband claimed on his Shaadi.com profile that he was "never married," but had secretly been married before, had a child, and misrepresented his income.

The court said this kind of secrecy breaks the trust needed for real consent under the Hindu Marriage Act.