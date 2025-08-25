India orders 97 more Tejas jets, boosting homegrown air power

The Tejas Mk-1A packs over 40 upgrades, including advanced radar and electronic warfare tech. It can carry modern missiles like Astra and ASRAAM, refuel mid-air, and even generate its own oxygen. At about ₹611 crore each—roughly a third the price of imported Rafale jets—it's a budget-friendly win for India's defense.

HAL aims to deliver 1st batch by end of 2025

Production has faced some delays due to engine supply issues, but HAL plans to deliver the first batch by end of 2025 and speed things up after that.

The Air Force is also eyeing around 200 next-gen Tejas Mk-2 jets down the road as part of its push for more made-in-India tech.