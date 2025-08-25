Next Article
Delhi: Man electrocuted while walking on road during heavy rain
On Sunday night in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, 40-year-old mechanic and electrician Pawan Yadav tragically lost his life after slipping on a muddy road and accidentally touching a live electric pole during heavy rain.
The incident happened around 9:40pm near Kesar T-Point, and despite being rushed to ABG Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
Probe launched into incident
Police have started investigating why the electric pole was live in the first place.
Yadav's family has been informed, and his body sent for post-mortem.
Authorities say further steps will depend on the autopsy results and what their investigation uncovers.