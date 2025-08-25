SC appoints amicus in case on Himachal's ecological crisis
The Supreme Court has decided to appoint an amicus curiae (a kind of expert helper) to guide its case on Himachal Pradesh's worsening ecological crisis.
The move comes after the court raised concerns about unchecked hydropower projects, deforestation, and rapid tourism putting the Himalayan state at risk.
Just last month, the court cautioned that if things don't improve soon, Himachal could "vanish in thin air."
Court calls out unregulated tourism, massive highways
Climate change is hitting Himachal hard—think of issues commonly associated with such impacts, like floods, landslides, and terrain damage from big construction projects.
The court called out unregulated tourism and massive highways for making things worse.
It says urgent action is needed from both state and central governments to prevent further ecological damage and natural calamities.
Who will be the amicus?
This expert will pull together advice from geologists, environmental scientists, and local voices to help the court make sure development plans actually fit the Himalayas's unique needs.
The name of the amicus hasn't been shared yet.