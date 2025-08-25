SC appoints amicus in case on Himachal's ecological crisis India Aug 25, 2025

The Supreme Court has decided to appoint an amicus curiae (a kind of expert helper) to guide its case on Himachal Pradesh's worsening ecological crisis.

The move comes after the court raised concerns about unchecked hydropower projects, deforestation, and rapid tourism putting the Himalayan state at risk.

Just last month, the court cautioned that if things don't improve soon, Himachal could "vanish in thin air."