'Songs of Paradise' trailer: Saba plays Kashmir's first female singer

Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer for Songs of Paradise , a film inspired by the life of Kashmir's first female playback singer, Noor Begum. The film stars Saba Azad and Soni Razdan in lead roles and is presented by Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie is scheduled to release on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Trailer highlights More about the film The trailer for Songs of Paradise offers a glimpse into the life and musical journey of Noor Begum, played by both Azad and Razdan in different timelines. The film explores how Begum defied societal norms to pursue her passion for music. She is shown as a talented young singer who dared to dream and break free from patriarchal constraints.

Production details Meet the cast and crew Songs of Paradise is a tribute to Begum's inspiring journey and music, with Abhay Sopori composing the soundtrack and Masrat Un Nissa providing vocals. The film also stars Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. It is directed by Danish Renzu, who has co-written the script with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo.