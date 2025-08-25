'Songs of Paradise' trailer: Saba plays Kashmir's first female singer
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer for Songs of Paradise, a film inspired by the life of Kashmir's first female playback singer, Noor Begum. The film stars Saba Azad and Soni Razdan in lead roles and is presented by Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie is scheduled to release on Friday, August 29, 2025.
Trailer highlights
More about the film
The trailer for Songs of Paradise offers a glimpse into the life and musical journey of Noor Begum, played by both Azad and Razdan in different timelines. The film explores how Begum defied societal norms to pursue her passion for music. She is shown as a talented young singer who dared to dream and break free from patriarchal constraints.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew
Songs of Paradise is a tribute to Begum's inspiring journey and music, with Abhay Sopori composing the soundtrack and Masrat Un Nissa providing vocals. The film also stars Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. It is directed by Danish Renzu, who has co-written the script with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo.
Actor insights
Here's what the actors said
Speaking about her role, Azad said, "Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation." Razdan added, "Songs of Paradise is a story that moved me the moment I read the script... It's a powerful narrative that honors Kashmir's musical legacy and captures the essence of her remarkable journey."