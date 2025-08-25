Netflix is opening 'Netflix House' fan venues this year
Netflix is opening its first-ever "Netflix House" fan venues this year:
Philadelphia gets the first on November 12 at King of Prussia Mall, and Dallas follows on December 11 at Galleria Dallas.
Both spots are massive (over 100,000 square feet!) and will let you walk in for free.
Attractions inspired by 'Wednesday,' 'Stranger Things,' and more
Inside, you'll find paid attractions inspired by hits like Wednesday, Squid Game, Stranger Things, One Piece, and Knives Out.
Expect cool photo ops with Queen Charlotte and screenings of KPop Demon Hunters—basically a playground for Netflix superfans.
It'll also have a themed dining area
There's also Netflix Bites—a themed dining area with cocktails—though you'll need to join a waitlist for those experiences at netflixhouse.com.
General entry stays free for everyone.
And if you miss out this year? A third Netflix House is set to hit the Las Vegas Strip in 2027.