'Kaalchakra' on Chaupal: Release date, plot, cast, trailer

Meet the hilarious cast of 'Kaalchakra'

The show stars Raj Bandhu, Sonu Aarif Khan, Jogi, Heer Malik, Sudesh Kumari, Aklavaya Chaudhary, and Puspraj Bhatt as villagers dealing with mysterious disappearances linked to an eerie tree and rumors of an evil witch.

Things really heat up when the main character gets possessed!

With its mix of ghostly twists, secret marriages, and plenty of laughs, Kaalchakra promises a fresh blend of suspense and humor.