Centre withdraws Rekha Gupta's CRPF security; Delhi Police retains charge 

The central government has withdrawn the Z-category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The decision comes just days after she was given the protection following an attack on her during a "Jan Sunwai" program. The security responsibility has now been handed back to the Delhi Police .

Incident details Attack on CM on August 20 Gupta, 51, was attacked on August 20 during a public grievance hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. Her office described the incident as a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her." The next day, the Union Home Ministry had asked the CRPF's VIP security wing to provide Z-category protection to her. However, formal orders for deployment were never issued, per reports.

Security reassignment Two arrests made so far So far, two people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Gupta. The main accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver from Rajkot, was arrested last week. Another accused, Tahseen Syed, was taken into custody on Monday. Syed, a friend of Khimji and also an auto-rickshaw driver, allegedly transferred ₹2,000 to him before the attack. The police are now probing if Syed had any direct involvement in planning the attack or if he was just an accomplice.