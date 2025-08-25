Kerala man files vice presidential nomination, forging signatures of MPs 

A case of forgery has emerged in the vice presidential election nomination process, which was closed on August 21. Joemon Joseph, a candidate from Kerala , allegedly submitted his nomination papers with forged signatures of 22 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The names and signatures of these MPs were used as proposers and seconders without their consent or knowledge.

MPs' response MPs taken aback by forgeries The forgery was discovered when the election office contacted the MPs to confirm their support for Joseph's candidature. Many were taken aback and said they had never heard of Joseph or signed any nomination papers in his favor. Among those whose names were forged are Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Swati Maliwal, Asaduddin Owaisi, Sasmit Patra, and Mithun Reddy, who is currently in jail.

Nomination review Only 2 nominations valid after scrutiny The election scrutiny process revealed that out of 68 nominations filed by 46 candidates, 28 were rejected at the initial stage. The remaining nominations of 27 candidates were further scrutinized, with only two found valid: CP Radhakrishnan and B Sudarshan Reddy. Both had submitted four nomination papers each for the upcoming vice presidential election on September 9.