TMC MLA climbs wall, flees to field seeing ED officials 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in West Bengal 's Murshidabad district. The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the school recruitment process in West Bengal. During the raid, Saha allegedly tried to escape by scaling a wall. He was later caught by ED officers and central forces in a nearby agricultural field, covered in mud from the waist down.

Evidence tampering MLA's phones recovered While fleeing, he also threw his mobile phone into a pond near his house in an attempt to destroy evidence, per PTI. However, both his phones were recovered and will be sent for forensic examination. The ED also raided the properties of Saha's in-laws in Raghunathganj and the home of his personal assistant in Birbhum district during this operation.

Twitter Post The TMC leader will be taken to Kolkata Breaking | TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the SSC scam. When ED officials arrived at his Burwan residence in Murshidabad, Saha attempted to flee by jumping over the boundary wall but was apprehended. He also… pic.twitter.com/6TfMQHfO7C — Piyali Mitra (@Plchakraborty) August 25, 2025

Ongoing probe Saha arrested in April 2023 Saha's wife has also been questioned by the ED in connection with the scam. The MLA was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 2023 over the same issue and was granted bail in May 2025. While the CBI is probing the criminal aspects of the school recruitment scam, the ED is investigating the money laundering angle.