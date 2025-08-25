TMC MLA climbs wall, flees to field seeing ED officials
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the school recruitment process in West Bengal. During the raid, Saha allegedly tried to escape by scaling a wall. He was later caught by ED officers and central forces in a nearby agricultural field, covered in mud from the waist down.
While fleeing, he also threw his mobile phone into a pond near his house in an attempt to destroy evidence, per PTI. However, both his phones were recovered and will be sent for forensic examination. The ED also raided the properties of Saha's in-laws in Raghunathganj and the home of his personal assistant in Birbhum district during this operation.
The TMC leader will be taken to Kolkata
Saha's wife has also been questioned by the ED in connection with the scam. The MLA was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 2023 over the same issue and was granted bail in May 2025. While the CBI is probing the criminal aspects of the school recruitment scam, the ED is investigating the money laundering angle.
The ED's raid also extended to the residence of Maya Saha, a Trinamool councilor from Ward 9 in Sainthia municipality and Jiban's maternal aunt. "They came to my house, conducted the raid and happily left the place...I fully cooperated with them," she said. The ED also raided the residence of accused Prasanna Roy's in-laws in Purulia. Roy is alleged to have acted as a "middleman" in the recruitment process, and several of his properties have been seized by the agency.