It's Hrithik Roshan v/s Ranbir Kapoor on Republic Day 2023

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 18, 2021, 05:52 pm

Bollywood to witness a mighty clash between Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor on Republic Day, 2023

The start of the year 2023 is going to be fantastic! Puzzled? Well, Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will be releasing two highly exciting ventures on the same day on January 26, 2023. While Roshan's Fighter had already locked the release date, today, Luv Ranjan announced that his untitled venture, starring Kapoor will also premiere on the very same day.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Luv Films, the banner behind Kapoor's venture, booked the date on Thursday with an announcement on social media. Notably, this will mark the Rockstar actor's first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor, who is the female lead. On the other hand, producer Viacom18 Studios had finalized the date for Fighter back in August. Deepika Padukone is co-starring in the Siddharth Anand-directed endeavor.

Twitter Post

Here is the official announcement

Cast & crew

Pritam is composing music for Kapoor-led untitled romantic comedy

Taking to the official Twitter handle of Luv Films, the makers said, "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January, 2023!" Ranjan is both directing and producing the project. Currently in the production stage, the romantic comedy will mark producer-filmmaker Boney Kapoor's acting debut. Also starring Dimple Kapadia, Pritam has been roped in for music.

Other project

Expectations around Roshan-Padukone actioner are also pretty high

While we don't know much about the plot of the Ranjan directorial, Fighter is being marketed as a "big scale action thriller [set] against the backdrop of Indian Air Force." Set to be India's first aerial action movie, makers were confident about booking Republic Day as its release day. Anand, of War-fame, is also making his production debut with the high-budget action entertainer.

Releases

Later that year, Shahid Kapoor will greet us with 'Bull'

Given the genres of the two big ventures are completely different, we can hope the clash to be a healthy one, with viewers getting neatly divided. But, if the productions do get released together, they will of course run the risk of hampering their business. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's Bull will closely follow these two films. This period actioner will release on April 7, 2023.