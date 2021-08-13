Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to release on Republic Day, 2023

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 06:40 pm

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are coming with 'Fighter' in January, 2023

Makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter have locked a release date. Producer Viacom18 Studios revealed today that the first aerial action movie will be releasing in theaters on January 26, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the project was announced in January on Roshan's birthday this year. Anand is also making his production debut with this film under the banner Marflix.

Twitter Post

Here is the latest announcement

Details

Here's why the movie has booked this slot

The production studio said in a social media post, "On #RepublicDay 2023, get ready to experience India's first aerial action franchise #Fighter starring @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone." Undoubtedly the action-heavy movie is hoping to bank on the Republic Day window where patriotic projects usually bloom. As reported earlier, Fighter will be a "big scale action thriller [set] against the backdrop of Indian Air Force."

Connection

Anand is currently busy with Padukone-starrer 'Pathan'

Anand, who has worked with the Krrish actor in Bang Bang! and War, will be uniting with him again in Fighter to attempt creating similar magic. Interestingly, the director is currently busy with Padukone-starrer Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screens after 2018. Padukone and Roshan have never shared screen space and their chemistry will be exciting to look at.

Roshan recently confirmed release date of 'Vikram Vedha'

Apart from this, Roshan is also looking forward to the release of Vikram Vedha remake. The Hindi version of the hit Tamil flick, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, will be gracing us in September 2022. Helmed by the original's director, the Pushkar-Gayathri duo, the movie went through several casting choices for the role of gangster Vedha, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Information

Makers promised 'Fighter' will give us a 'unique cinematic experience'

Coming back to Fighter, it has been touted to provide a "unique cinematic experience" that has been "never been done in India." Viacom18 Studios and Anand are backing the project along with Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande. Anand had said, "With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle."