Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' booked for September-2022

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' to release around Gandhi Jayanti 2022

The release date of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated film is out. We are talking about the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha that is set to release on September 30, 2022. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the big announcement on social media. He confirmed it will be directed by the Pushkar-Gayathri duo—who were also the makers of the original Tamil flick.

HRITHIK - SAIF IN 'VIKRAM VEDHA' REMAKE... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha... Pushkar-Gayathri - the director duo of the original film - will direct the #Hindi version too... 30 Sept 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/2nyEhro4rG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2021

Why this release date is lucky for the film?

Makers selected a good date for the film as it drops on the Gandhi Jayanti weekend next year. The Friday release is going to have the entire week in its favor as October 5 is Dussehra. Confirming the same, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "The film goes on floors soon and the team of the film is confident that it'll be ready by then."

Protagonist

Khan likely to play the good cop, Vikram

R Madhavan originally played the role of Vikram in the 2017 Tamil hit. The handsome hunk won millions of hearts with his charm and good cop portrayal on the big screen. In the Hindi remake, Khan will step into his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star's shoes. Rumour has it Madhavan wanted Shah Rukh Khan to play his role, but the latter denied it.

Antagonist

Roshan will portray the famous Vedha

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who originally played Vedha, gave a new dimension to villain roles in the film industry. The actor was so good as a gangster that SRK wanted to play his role instead of Vikram's. In fact, Aamir Khan agreed to seal the deal, but that didn't work out as well. Now, Bollywood's super-dancer and action hero Roshan will portray the character, Vedha.

Onscreen Appearances

Roshan, Khan to work together for the second time

Madhavan, Sethupathi's onscreen presence had garnered immense appreciation. Roshan and Khan, who earlier worked together in the 2002 movie, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, also have the potential to charm viewers. The original film was inspired by Indian folklore, Baital Pachisi. It revolves around Vikram who wants to kill the gangster, Vedha, who surrenders voluntarily. What happens next is the plot of the movie.