Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 12:40 am

Hrithik Roshan fans, rejoice! Last seen in War, the highest grossing film of 2019, Roshan will start shooting for the remake of Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha in June. The original starred Vikram Sethupathy as Vedha, the gangster, and R Madhavan as Vikram, the cop. In the remake, Saif Ali Khan will play the cop's role, while Roshan dons the gangster's cap.

Details 'Roshan will portray the role of Vedha in the film'

A source close to the development said, "He (Roshan) is going to be seen playing a gangster, will portray the role of Vedha in the film, which is quite exciting." "While some amount of preparation for the role is already going on for Roshan, the month of May is going to be even more extensive with the prep for him," the source adds.

Movie It's based on the Indian folktale of 'Baital Pachisi'

The original, dubbed as an Indian neo-noir film, had Madhavan play the cop Vikram while, Sethupathy essayed the role of the antagonist, Vedha. After Vedha turns himself in to the cops, he narrates three stories to Vikram, challenging his perception of good and bad. The story is based on the Indian folktale of Baital Pachisi. The 2017 release was a critical and commercial hit.

Remake 'Vikram Vedha' remake is Roshan's 25th film

The remake of the hit film will also be helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, the same director duo who made the original. Earlier, Aamir Khan was roped in for Roshan's role, but he had to walk out due to undisclosed reasons. Notably, Vikram Vedha remake is the actor's 25th film, a source close to him revealed. "It's his silver jubilee project, HR25."

Upcoming project He's also set to make digital debut with Deepika Padukone