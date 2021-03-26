After a brief hiatus, the popular comedy program The Kapil Sharma Show is set to return with a new season in May, Krushna Abhishek, a regular on the show, confirmed. He said the show will be undergoing a revamp with a new set and other additions. Sharma has also confirmed the return by revealing that he is hunting for new talent.

Details 'I am missing the show a lot'

Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek said, "The show is returning to TV in May. We haven't finalized the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also (sic)." He added that he misses working with the team. "We never realized how the entire day would pass so swiftly," he commented. The actor revealed that he had long discussions with Sharma about the show.

Return Sharma can't wait to get back to work

Abhishek also gave an insight into Sharma's view. "[Sharma] is also gearing up and [he's] excited that we will be doing the new season and new things," he said. Not just Sharma and Abhishek, the entire team is looking forward to the comeback of The Kapil Sharma Show. "We are excited to be back once again," he told the daily.

New talent This time, Sharma is inviting new talent

Yesterday, Sharma uploaded a post on social media, inviting writers and actors to be a part of the show. Happy that the show is opening doors for untapped talent, Sharma said, "Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment." The show had gone off-air in February after Sharma had announced his paternity break.

Instagram Post You can see his post here

Reason Need to be there for my wife: Sharma