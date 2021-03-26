-
Everyone's favorite, 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' is returning in MayLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 04:32 pm
-
After a brief hiatus, the popular comedy program The Kapil Sharma Show is set to return with a new season in May, Krushna Abhishek, a regular on the show, confirmed.
He said the show will be undergoing a revamp with a new set and other additions.
Sharma has also confirmed the return by revealing that he is hunting for new talent.
-
-
Details
'I am missing the show a lot'
-
Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek said, "The show is returning to TV in May. We haven't finalized the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also (sic)."
He added that he misses working with the team. "We never realized how the entire day would pass so swiftly," he commented.
The actor revealed that he had long discussions with Sharma about the show.
-
Return
Sharma can't wait to get back to work
-
Abhishek also gave an insight into Sharma's view. "[Sharma] is also gearing up and [he's] excited that we will be doing the new season and new things," he said.
Not just Sharma and Abhishek, the entire team is looking forward to the comeback of The Kapil Sharma Show.
"We are excited to be back once again," he told the daily.
-
New talent
This time, Sharma is inviting new talent
-
Yesterday, Sharma uploaded a post on social media, inviting writers and actors to be a part of the show.
Happy that the show is opening doors for untapped talent, Sharma said, "Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment."
The show had gone off-air in February after Sharma had announced his paternity break.
-
Instagram Post
You can see his post here
-
A post shared by kapilsharma on
-
Reason
Need to be there for my wife: Sharma
-
In an interaction with fans on Twitter, Sharma had revealed that he was taking a break for his family. When asked about the show going off-air, he had replied, "Bcoz I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby (sic)."
He had married Ginni Chatrath in December 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2019.