Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has confirmed that his wife, Ginni Chatrath, is expecting their second child. Responding to a fan's query as to why his popular TV show - The Kapil Sharma Show - is going off air, he said that he needs to be home with his wife "to welcome our second baby (sic)." Here are more details on this.

Details Need to be home to welcome our second baby: Kapil

On Thursday, after a fan asked Kapil "Why is the show going off-air (sic)," he replied, "Bcoz I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby (sic)." To note, there have been rumors about Ginni's pregnancy for quite some time now. The couple got married in 2018, and became parents to a baby girl in 2019.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by Kapil

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Reactions How have the fans reacted to the news?

While fans are upset about the beloved show going off air, they congratulated the comedian for the pregnancy. A user wrote, "You will be missed. Hoping to see you back on screen with a bang. Wishing both of you all the very best for your 2nd child (sic)," while another tweeted, "Congratulations sir, I hope you'll soon be back with an interesting show (sic)."

Information What had triggered speculation about the pregnancy?

Earlier this month, Kapil took to social media and wrote, "What do you call 'good news' in English?" which had set the rumor mill spinning. Fans had started speculating at the time that the comedian was set to announce his wife's pregnancy.

Work What else is Kapil up to?