Actor Preity Zinta today took to Instagram and shared her family's experience of battling COVID-19. Revealing that her family members had contracted the deadly disease three weeks ago, she wrote that she felt "helpless and powerless" as she was away in the United States. Zinta's family members, including her mother and brother, have since tested negative for coronavirus. Here is more on this.

'Ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning'

Sharing a picture with her mother and brother, she wrote, "Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for COVID. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning (sic)." "I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital (sic)," Zinta added in her post.

Zinta urged her fans to take COVID-19 seriously

She urged fans to take coronavirus seriously, writing, "For all of you who don't take COVID seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing (sic)." Zinta revealed now that her family is safe, she "can finally fall asleep and stop stressing." "Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year."

Here is what Zinta wrote on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by realpz on January 11, 2021 at 2:15 pm IST

She is currently quarantining with her husband in the US

Zinta, who lives in the United States with her husband Gene Goodenough, quarantined herself after another lockdown was imposed in Los Angeles in December, 2020. At the time, the actor had urged everyone to take the necessary precautions and stay safe.

