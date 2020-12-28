Samsung will reportedly introduce its flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones on January 14. Now, just days ahead of the launch event, the South Korean tech giant has started accepting pre-orders for the upcoming handsets in the US. The company is offering up to $700 (roughly Rs. 51,000) discount on exchanging an old smartphone and a credit of $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) for accessories.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, an IP68 rating, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The S21 and S21+ will bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, whereas the S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display. The trio will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will offer a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, they will pack a 12MP sensor. The Ultra variant will get a 108MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP (3x zoom) telephoto sensor, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a laser autofocus unit. It will sport a 40MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and run on Android 11-based One UI 3. They should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will the S21 models cost?